Tinubu Is No Saint But He Attended Chicago State University – Reno Omokri To PDP

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended and graduated from the Chicago State University.

Information Nigeria had on Friday reported that the Presidential Election Petition Court, admitted in evidence a transcript in aid of admission into Chicago State University made by South West College in the name of Tinubu, who was identified as a female gender.

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Party tendered the document along with other documents to prove the allegations in their joint petition challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the presidential election.

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the PDP, cautioned saying Tinubu should not be attacked based on lies because God will lift him above his attackers.

He stressed that Tinubu graduated with honours from the Chicago State University.

Omokri stated via Twitter that he “worked for Waziri Atiku Abubakar to win. I pray he unseats Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court. And I am not pursuing any political appointment or job offer from Tinubu.

“However, it is false to assert that Bola Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University. I went there physically. I did a video broadcast from their campus. I met their officials. Tinubu attended and graduated from Chicago State University with honours, and they even have a photo of him in their alumni office as one of their most accomplished alumni.

“Not only did I go there physically to expose Tinubu (only to find out that he attended), I also asked their registry to put what they told me in writing.

“The man is no saint. His past cartel links indelibly taint him. But let us be fair, honest and transparent as we oppose him. If we attack Tinubu based on lies, God will just disappoint us further and appoint him greater.”