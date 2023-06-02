Tinubu Keeping Promise Of Not Islamising Nigeria With His Appointments – Reno Omokri Commends President’s ‘Balance’

Former presidential aide and socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has on Friday applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his latest cabinet appointments.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff, as well as former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, was equally appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Omokri, in reaction via Twitter however expressed satisfaction saying Tinubu balanced the two appointments between a Christian and a Muslim.

He furthered that, both Akume and Gbajabiamila have the necessary educational qualifications and political experience for the positions.

The social media influencer said, “I like how President Bola Tinubu balanced the two most important appointments in his government between Christians and Muslims, naming George Akume, a Christian Middle-Belter, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, a Muslim Southwesterner, as his Chief of Staff.

“Both men have the necessary educational qualifications and political experience for the positions they are to fill. Round pegs in round holes

“So far, he is keeping his promise of not Islamising his administration. So far, so good. If he derails, we will give details.

“We will still meet you in court, where I hope our petition to unseat you succeeds. But for now, well done!”

Meanwhile, following Gbajabiamila’s appointment, he released a statement via Twitter appreciating the President for the opportunity to serve, promising to do his best.

He also disclosed in the post that his resumption will take effect June 14, 2023.

“Thank you Mr. President @officialABAT for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter,” Gbajabiamila tweeted.