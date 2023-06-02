Tinubu Officially Appoints Gbajabiamila As Chief Of Staff, Akume For SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed House of Representatives speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as chief of staff.

In a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Tinubu appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’, the Nigerian leader also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

While the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Tinubu would have made a wise decision if Gbajabiamila is appointed as his chief of staff.

Lawn said; “At this moment, you need a chief of staff with very versed experience in the area of legislation, in the area of cooperating with the executive which the speaker spearheaded from the house.”