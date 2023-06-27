Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Paris, London Trips

Ahead of 2023 Eid El Kabir celebration, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from London, United Kingdom.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President was received by supporters and high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The President was welcomed by colourful members of the Presidential Guards.

Recall that Tinubu had on June 22, 2023 made his first official trip overseas after his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu was in Paris, France, alongside world leaders like French President, Emmanuel Macron for the New Global Financial Pact summit held at the Palais Brongniart.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, his spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement last Saturday, hinting that his principal will be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.

