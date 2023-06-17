Tinubu Will Fulfill All Campaign Promises – Matawalle Assures

Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle says he believes that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the best President Nigeria has ever had following his performance since he assumed office.

The ex-governor who stated this on Friday after he met with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, disclosed that it was a son-to-father visit.

Acknowledging that the President has started convincing the world that he has what it takes to lead the country right, he said: “So far, so good, you’ve seen how the President has started, this not a new thing to him, he’s a good administrator, with good policies. He’s going to fulfill all his campaign promises.

“By seeing the start off of his administration, many have started believing that he’s going to Nigeria will become the best country in the region. We believe that Asiwaju will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.”