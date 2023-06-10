Tinubu Won’t Abandon El-Rufai Over Muslims’ Dominance Comment – Umahi

Former governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai will play a crucial role in President Bola Tinubu’s government and as such his recent controversial dominance comment holds no water.

This is coming at a time El-Rufai has come under scrutiny over his religious comment on Nigeria’s Muslim dominance, that the All Progressives Congress, used religion as a tool to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria’s leader and will continue for more than 20 years just like Kaduna.

The senator-elect under the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke on Friday during an interview on Arise Television maintained that Tinubu will not distance himself from people who worked for his victory during the election.

According to him, El-Rufai will play “a major role” in Tinubu’s administration because Tinubu rewards loyalty.

“Mr President has not distanced himself from individuals that worked for him. All these people that worked for him, they have direct access to Mr President,” Umahi said.

“There is no time I go to the villa that I don’t see these individuals. The president has in his heart the federal character of the nation and I believe strongly that he is a man that rewards faithfulness, he is a man that rewards diligence, he is a man that rewards honesty.

“So be assured that Mr President is not going to leave out people like El-Rufai and the rest of us that worked very hard for him.

“You can see his track records. He doesn’t betray anybody. So be very much assured that my good friend el-Rufai is going to play a major role.

“I’m not speaking for Mr President, but I’m speaking bearing in mind the character of him I know too well.”