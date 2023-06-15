Tinubu’s Students Loan Will Send Many Youths Out Of School- ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has continued its opposition to the Student Loan Bill recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu signed the bill into law on Monday in fulfillment of one of his campaign promises.

According to Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, during an interview with DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPPER, he said, rather than increasing enrollment and reducing dropout rates as envisaged by the government and the loan scheme will send millions of students out of school.

“Every Nigerian should know what is going to happen next and there may likely be another bill waiting for signature that will introduce tuition fees. If the bill indicated that the loan is to pay tuition fees and there are no tuition fees in Nigerian universities, then what is your next approach?”ASUU president said.

“We have said long ago, in 2017, to President Buhari when they came up with the issue of tuition fees, that every student will pay N1 million and we said you cannot put that in our agreement and you cannot use that to negotiate with us and with the nature of the country we have today, there is no way that will work.”

“What will happen is that the majority of students whose parents cannot afford it will pull out of school in anger and you know what that means? They will fight society back. But let us get the correct information first before knowing the next steps.”