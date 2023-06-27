Toyin Lawani Threatens To Embarrass Debtors Showing Off On Social Media

Popular fashion designer, Toyin Lawani has threatened to expose debtors showing off on social media.

The fashionista via an Instagram post on Tuesday, called out people who are indebted to her but go off on social media to show off fake lifestyles.

READ ALSO: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Daughter’s Nanny, Calls Her ‘Super Nanny’

She expressed anger over the behavior of some debtors towards people’s businesses, stating that they take businesses for granted.

Toyin further said such debtors intentionally ignore every attempt to reach them, but come on social media to show off.

She wrote: “People get mind sha, how can you be owing someone money and you will be posting lifestyle, he shock me, wow wow wow, I fit vex tag the person sef, what rubbish, you take peoples business for granted a lot.”

See post below: