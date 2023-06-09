Tribunal: Anambra PDP Chairman Denies Saying Peter Obi Rigged Election

Anambra State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, who is a witness in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, has denied reports that he told the tribunal that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi rigged the February 25 presidential election in the state, saying his statement was twisted to divert attention.

In a statement by Uloka Chibuike, the deputy director of media and publicity of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee, Nwobu insisted that the petition filed by his party at the tribunal was against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not the Labour Party or Peter Obi.

The statement read, ” The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee in Anambra State has been drawn to a publication in the public space where the purveyors of fake news alleged that Chief Ndubisi Nwobu claimed that Peter Obi rigged the presidential election in Anambra State at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court.

“This is not only false, wicked and devilish, but also a deliberate attempt by a few innuendos to discredit and blackmail Chief Nwobu’s person.

“We wish to state unequivocally and for the record that the Peoples Democratic Party did not file a petition against the Labour Party, nor did the PDP name the Labour Party as a respondent in her suits at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court; rather, our petitions are against the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Chief Ndubisi Nwobu was at the Tribunal on the 7th day of June, 2023, as the 11th witness of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, to testify against INEC’s refusal to adhere to its own election guidelines, which states that polling unit results are to be electronically transmitted with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) directly and in real-time to the IREV portal.

“Chief Ndubisi Nwobu did not, by any means or disguise states that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, ‘rigged’ the presidential election in Anambra State or anywhere else.

“The tribunal went further to ask Chief Nwobu who won the election in Anambra State; he responded explicitly that the Labour Party won the presidential election in the state and that his party is not in court with the Labour Party, but with INEC, having reneged on her own guidelines.