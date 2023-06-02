Tribunal: “INEC Make Una Dey Play, Nigerian Youths Don Pass The Mumu Stage”- Charly Boy

Veteran singer and member of Labour Party, Charles Oputa, known as Charly Boy, has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its refusal to tender evidence of the 2023 election result.

Recall that LP’s lead Counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, during an interview in court decried how INEC refused and neglected to provide the party with all the evidence needed to prosecute their court petition, despite the court order.

For Sokoto State, Uzoukwu said the INEC officials demanded N1.5 million fee to process the documents.

He said, “A typical example is that of Rivers State, where the (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner boldly told us they do not have any form EC8 to give us”

In a post via Instagram, Charly Boy, said Nigerian youths have grown past the games the electoral body is playing.

According to him, if INEC conducted a free and fair election as claimed, why would it be difficult to show the court the results and other evidence that President Bola Tinubu won the election?

Charly Boy further described the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and his cohorts as criminals without shame.

He said, “INEC make una dey der dey play. Nigerian Youths don pass the Mumu stage una dey think.

“So if you conducted what you claimed to be a free and fair Presidential election, why is it difficult to show the world especially the court the results of the so-called election and other electoral materials to be tender as evidence?

“Mr. Yakubu and co, you all are criminals, wey no get shame. Anyways, there can’t be any honour amongst thieves. Ur Fathers”