Tribunal: Judge Slams Tinubu’s Lawyers Over Tactics Used To Manipulate Proceedings

The presidential election petitions tribunal issued a caution to Akin Olujimi, the attorney representing President Bola Tinubu, during proceedings on Friday.

It was gathered that Mr Olujimi opposed presenting an INEC-issued appointment letter to a presiding officer who participated in the February 25 presidential election without immediately stating his reasons for the objection, telling the court it would be included in his team’s final address.

The presiding justice of the tribunal, Haruna Tsammani, cautioned Mr Olujimi against repeated objections without disclosing the basis which has become a major feature of the respondents’ appearance.

According to the lead judge, the move could complicate the determination of issues by the tribunal as it will be unclear whether the objection was against the evidence or the admissibility of the evidence.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that legal team representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC have become known for frequently opposing the moves of counsels representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP), and Peter Obi.

Presidential candidates from the LP and PDP have separately lodged accusations against the electoral body.