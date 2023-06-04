Two Credit Alert Fraudsters Nabbed In Kano

Two men identified as Alkasim Muhammad and Dahiru Muhammad, who allegedly specialised in defrauding members of the public with fake credit alerts have ended up in a police net.

The Zone 1 Police Public Relations Officer, Kano, SP Abubakar Ambursa, made the disclosure in a press statement on Saturday.

He said, “Sometime in 2022, a complainant reported that some people procured building materials from him, valued at N4.7m and after depositing the amount into his bank account, it was later debited from the account without his knowledge.

“In the course of investigation, one of the suspects confessed to have been deceiving the entire country with this type of fake credit alert. Also, one of the suspects confessed that they were many operating in the Kano metropolis.”