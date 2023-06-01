U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Beat Host Argentina To Soar Into Quarterfinals

The Flying Eagles are through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 to send the tournament hosts out of the championship.

After a barren first half, the Flying Eagles took the game to the Argentina in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 61st minute through Ibrahim Beji Muhammad.

Shortly after the restart, head coach Ladan Bosso made two inspired substitutions, sending on Emmanuel Umeh and Haliru Sarki.

Nigeria looked more potent in attack almost immediately, and it was the crossbar that came to Argentina’s rescue from a wonderful shot off Nnadi’s boots.

Umeh was involved as his intelligent lobbed pass allowed Muhammad to run into the box and slot past the goalkeeper.

AC Milan youngster Victor Eletu won a fierce duel with an Argentine defender and sent a delightful cross for Sarki to nod home to double Nigeria’s lead and send the team to the quarterfinals.

The Flying Eagles will now take on either Ecuador or South Korea in the quarter-finals billed for Sunday, May 4.

In Wednesday’s other round of 16 games, Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 while Italy edged England 2-1.