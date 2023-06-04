U20WC: Flying Eagles Crash Out To South Korea

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have crashed out of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, having lost by 0-1 to South Korea in the quarter-final match on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles enjoyed the earlier exchanges but failed to make them count in the quarter-final clash.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the Flying Eagles defeated host Argentina with two superb goals to advanced to the quarter final of the tournament with South Korea.

While the game ended barren after normal time, it only took South Korea five minutes into the extra-time to head home the lone goal of the match.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s men dominated the game, especially in the first half and the latter part of the match. They had five corners in then.

One of Nigeria’s earlier efforts in the game was via AC Milan’s star Victor Eletu. However, Kim Joonhong parried his shot away for a corner kick.

As the game wore on, the Flying Eagles continued to press for a goal as the South Koreans sat back. The first half ended with no team able to break the deadlock.

When the second-half hostilities began, Coach Bosso made some switches, throwing in fresh legs as the 2005 runners-up battled to get a goal.