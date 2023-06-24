Ukraine Sign MoU With Nigeria To Build Grain Terminal At Lekki Port

The Ukrainian government have reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Government to build a grain terminal at the Lekki Port in Lagos State, Nigeria, to help ensure food security in the African continent.

The MoU was signed between the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food in collaboration with the international company, Lagos Free Zone, a venture of the Tolaram Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, United Kingdom, on Friday, June 23, according to New Telegraph.

According to a Ukrainian media outlet, a press service issued by the ministry disclosed that the MoU was signed by the Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotsky on behalf of the government.

Vysotsky said, “Cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Lagos Free Zone will be aimed at the creation of the necessary infrastructure for ensuring further ceaseless supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products both to Nigeria and the entire African continent with the main goal of ensuring the food security in the regions in greatest need.

“The Ukrainian agrarian sector will continue playing an important role in ensuring international food security, especially when the world population is increasing.”

Ukraine has the capacity and the technical know-how to build a rice terminal being the largest exporter and producer of wheat before the start of the Russian-Ukraine war.