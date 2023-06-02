US President, Biden Tumbles On Air Force Stage

President Joe Biden took a face-first tumble on Thursday after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but he appeared unhurt.

The 80 years old president who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterward that “he’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor’s report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the American President in a statement released on the White House website, congratulated Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the 16th presidential inauguration on the 29th of May.

The U.S. leader said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to continuing the work with Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

Biden added that he looks forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of the dynamic connection between the countries as partners.

See video here : https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1664349306290307075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1664349306290307075%7Ctwgr%5E976b8c877e501aa040197df6319eb84f6520b277%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naijanews.com%2F2023%2F06%2F01%2Fvideo-us-president-biden-tumbles-on-air-force-stage-photos%2F