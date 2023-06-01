Warri Pikin Excited As She Counts Down To ‘Dream Wedding’ With Husband

Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin, took to social media to share her excitement as she counts down to her ‘dream wedding’.

The award-winning comedian has been gushing about her remarriage to her husband since last year.

She posted on her Instagram account to reaffirm her love for her husband ten days before their wedding.

Despite having been married to her spouse for ten years, Warri Pikin claimed that she is still intoxicated by him.

The mother of two added that she can’t wait to walk down the aisle again and renew their promise to each other.

“It’s the official countdown to my BIG DAY.

In 10 days I get to say yes again to the man of my dreams. 10 years later and you still thoroughly rock my world, can’t wait to walk down the aisle again and renew our promise to each other.

Here’s to 10 years in and forever to go. Countdown with me to my big day!!!!.”