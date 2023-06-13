We Know You’re Targeting Igbos – Ohanaeze Reacts To Proposed Property Laws By Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has clapped down on the proposed new property, and business ownership laws by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, might lead to chaos in Nigeria.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that the speaker, during his inaugural speech at the 10th Lagos Assembly, had announced that certain laws in regards to economy, commerce, property and titles would be put in place to protect the interest of Lagos indigenes.

He said: “There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”

Reacting to Obasa’s statement on Monday, the President of Ohanaeze in the state, Chief Ogbonna Aguene, told The Whistler that such laws can cause problem for the country as well as the government.

He said, “For now, we don’t know what is going to happen, because that can bring chaos; that can bring a big problem to the country, and also to the government of Nigeria.

“Because when you talk of Lagos, every family in Nigeria has a single lineage in Lagos. Even though we know that the target are Igbo people in terms of when you talk of investments. We’re the tribe that invest without even minding the differences between us and the host community, anywhere we reside.

“Igbos own lots of properties in Lagos and also have investments across the state.”

Speaking further, the Ohaneze president said that the group has no problem with any laws the state House of Assembly wants to make, so far it does not affect Igbos alone.

He called on Ndigbo resident in the state not to panic, saying “Ndigbo should’ve nothing to worry about”