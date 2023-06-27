‘We Need Your Skill Set To Create One Million Jobs In Digital World’ — VP Shettima To Korea

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Monday has disclosed that the country is aiming to create one million jobs for youths in the digital industry.

Olusola Abiola, director of information in the office of the Vice President, in a statement said that Shettima disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Republic of Korea.

The delegation was led by Jang Sungmin, special envoy to the Korean President, Yoon Yeol.

Having revealed Nigeria and Korea have a very robust bilateral relationship that is anchored on years of mutual trust and cooperation, Shettima added that the nation is committed to strengthening its relations, especially in promoting trade, technology transfer and maintaining global peace.

“A lot of Korean companies are doing business in Nigeria, especially in the area of oil and gas. Six of our LNG trains were constructed by Korean companies,” Shettima was quoted as saying.

“We are fully committed to a very robust relationship between our nations. We need to learn a lot from Korea, especially in the areas of manufacturing and agriculture. You are a success story worthy of emulation by all developing nations.

“Many years ago in the 50s and 60s, the Korean GDP was at par with many African countries but today, Korea is among the developed nations. This is partly due to the leadership and commitment of the Korean people.

“We are willing to partner with you in the area of technology because, by 2030, there will be a 65 percent global talent deficit with the US, Russia and Brazil suffering a six million talent deficit. I believe Nigeria is in a unique position to fill in those talent deficits because ours is a young nation.

“Seventy-five percent of Nigerians are below the age of 35, so we are soliciting for your partnership and support in digital skills training for our young people.

“We want to create one million jobs in the digital world. India earned $ 120 billion last year from global outsourcing and we are in a unique position to take advantage of the opportunities in the sector.

“We need the skills set, we need the technology to drive the process and yours is a technology that we can embrace,” he added.

On the agenda of the new administration, Shettima said security and economic development are the focus of the government.

“The government will make it easier for Korean businesses and other foreign investors to do business in Nigeria.

“Korea has always supported us in the international fora and we have that obligation to reciprocate by supporting Korean businesses operating in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Sungmin congratulated Nigeria for the successful inauguration of the new government.

He also conveyed Yeol’s special invitation to Tinubu to attend the forthcoming Africa-Korea summit in South Korea.

While restating his country’s continuous support for Nigeria across different sectors, he said, “Korea’s collaboration with Nigeria can lead the 4th industrial revolution.”