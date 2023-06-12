“We’re Yet To Enjoy Dividends Of Democracy In Lagos” — PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the residents of the State are yet to enjoy the dividends of democracy despite the sacrifices of June 12.

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday through its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode urged the people to be resilient and remain hopeful that the best is on the way.

“The state is yet to enjoy real dividends of democracy, which the late Chief MKO Abiola and the June 12, 1993, elections stood for”, it read.

Amode furthered that the residents “deserve more than they are experiencing” under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The spokesperson said Lagos is blessed with both natural and human resources but “has little or nothing to show for it.”

“This is a state that ought to set the pace for others in education, health and other infrastructure based on her huge income,” he said.

According to Amode, in comparison with other megacities across the world, the authorities have failed to lift Lagos to an enviable level.

He further promised that once the PDP takes over power, the people “would enjoy their wealth as whatever is realised would be used for the development.”