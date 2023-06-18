What Have I Personally Done To You To Wish Me Death? – Davido Cries Out

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after a supposed fan of Burna Boy, wished him death.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a Twitter user identified as @Winco_3 while sharing a six seconds video of music performance on Twitter had taunted that Davido’s burial can’t be crowded like the clip of the event he shared.

He wrote: “Even Davido burial that would be free can’t pack this crowd. Know your mate.”

Reacting to the user in a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning, Davido queried him for wishing him dead.

While quoting the tweet, Davido asked “So u want me to die? Reason being? What have I personally done to you to have you wish death on me. Anyways I’m not going anywhere! I WILL LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST.

“If nobody wants to talk I WILL. you guys will hurt the wrong person one day. Not everybody is strong and can take it for years like I’ve done! Me no send but one day these people will hurt the wrong person.”