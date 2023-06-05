Why Auxiliary Was Sacked As Oyo Parks Chairman – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained what led to the disengagement of the services of the former Chairman, Park Management System in the state, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary.

Recall that the suspended chairman was declared wanted by the state’s police over alleged unrest activities in the state.

Some suspected gang members were paraded by Oyo State Police Command with some dangerous weapons belonging to Axillary.

Governor Makinde said that he sacked him because there can’t be two governments in a state.

Speaking on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Omituntun 2.0 administration at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and avoid fights in the garages necessitated his action.

READ MORE: “You Can’t Declare Me Wanted” – Auxiliary Replies Police From Hideout

According to him, no meaningful activity can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Governor revealed that before the last election, his government had approached the different factions and emphasized the need to avoid fights but one of them said he can’t work with the others.

In response, Makinde narrated that he told the disagreeing party that there can only be one government in Oyo State.

He said: “Before the last election, it wasn’t as if there is no thugs but we called them and told them the new Oyo State we want. We don’t want them to fight themselves, we don’t want fight to break from our garages every time

“We told them, don’t fight anybody. if we are re-elected, we shall ensure we unite you so that everyone can get what belongs to him or her for people and the government to operate in the atmosphere of peace.

“But one of them said he can’t work with others. so I said two governments cannot operate in the State, there will only be one government.”