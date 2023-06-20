Why I Hate White Garment Churches – Pastor Ibiyeomie

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has expressed his concern towards white garment churches due to his belief that they manipulate people’s destinies.

According to a recent statement by Ibiyeomie, if individuals were aware of the practices employed by such churches, they would not hold a favorable opinion of them.

The clergyman insisted that white garment church officials use demonic psalms and rituals to alter children’s destinies, hence the reason children start acting in ways they never had before.

READ MORE: ‘You Are All Hypocrites’ – Reverend Esther Slams Nigerians Who Secretly Attend White Garment Churches

He continued by describing how someone’s name might be placed in a bottle of gin, and a prophet could then start reciting incantations until that person becomes intoxicated and start behaving in a strange way.

He said; “Do you know why I hate white garment churches, people don’t know why I hate them. if you know what they do you will never like them.

“They can take your own surname and put it in a bottle of gin and make incantations. As they are doing that, that’s how the boy will be drinking. Ask these ‘cele’ prophets, they will take someone’s name and put inside Kai Kai (local gin) and then read all those demonic psalms and the boy will look at them and say ‘Give me a bottle of schnapp’. The boy was not drinking before.”

Check link to see video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CttMvfUoX70/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dcc96f20-41ba-4bb5-8f57-08b21354f24b