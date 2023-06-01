Why I Stopped Hanging Out, Going To Parties – Wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed why he stopped hanging out and partying.

Wizkid made this revelation during a recent interview in which he talked openly about his lifestyle and preference for staying home.

The singer claims that he would rather remain home with his children than go out, adding that his preference is solely based on his age and experience, not the opinions of others.

In his words, “I’m an Introvert man, I stay indoors, I don’t like to do a lot, I don’t hang out. I used to love all that in the past, but, I am no longer interested in such.

“I think that staying indoors really comes from my age and my personal experiences, not how people perceived me. I’m getting older and getting smarter with my decisions.

“As you grow older you just know what you want more, I don’t want to be at the party, I don’t want to hang out. When I go to the party sometimes, I’m excited to be there, and then someone just spills a drink on me, I would be like, I could be at home with my son, just having a good time.

“Though I don’t feel insulted with such situations, the thought that I could just be home with my child having fun make such a situation a big deal.”