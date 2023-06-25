‘Why Naval Officer Slapped Me In US’ — Tinubu Narrates Ordeal In Chicago

President Bola Tinubu shared some parts of his humble beginnings, revealing that he once worked as a taxi driver in the United States and even experienced being slapped by a naval officer for unintentionally overcharging him.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President’s experiences were published in a biography titled ‘Tinubu: My life as gypsy cab driver in the US’, written by seasoned journalist, Mike Awoyinfa and featured on the back page of a national daily.

According to the President, in the story, he worked as an unlicensed taxi driver in Chicago, picking passengers from the airport to their destinations.

The president said the driving job was embarked on in order to sustain him financially before he went to school.

He narrated, “We got an unregistered used car commonly called Gypsy, which we ran as a taxi. We operated at the airport where we picked passengers, and not anywhere else, like the hotel because it was forbidden for unlicensed cab drivers to do so.

“We did that for a while to raise some money. Bolaji went to Tennessee, while I headed for Chicago.

“I was supposed to have started schooling in April. I deferred it till September in order to have more money. Immediately I got to Chicago, I went straight to Richard Daley College. It was very interesting.

“I was able to pay for my apartment and tuition fees at Chicago State University. I supplemented that by doing different menial jobs like door guard and security man.”

Speaking further about the incident, he said the naval officer he picked at the airport slapped him because he overcharged him, as his destination was nearby.