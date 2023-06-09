Why We Met Tinubu — G-5 Govs

The aggrieved governors under the aegis Integrity Group, popularly addressed as G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have explained why they visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the G5 were on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with the President.

According to the group, they had come to the Presidential Villa to reaffirm their commitment to fairness, justice, and equity in the nation.

Recall that the G-5 is made up of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

They are known for working against their Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election owing to zoning differences.

After the closed-door meeting with the President, Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they came to let Tinubu know that they stood with him.

Makinde said “Nation-building is a difficult task, you have to keep evaluating what you are doing, where you are going, so we have to keep seeing the President to let him know what is happening and for this evening, the G5 (the Integrity Group), we came to let the President know what we stood for; fairness, justice and equity and we haven’t changed.

“We’re going towards Mr President coming with us on the route for fairness, for justice and for equity in Nigeria.”