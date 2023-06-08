“Wizkid And I Hit Stardom Before ‘New Cats’ Like Burna Boy, Others” – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

The singer, however, noted that he was excited to see “new cats” such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake now excelling in the music industry.

The 30BG crooner stated this in an interview that went viral on social media on Thursday.

READ ALSO: “Can’t Wait To Change My Daughter’s Last Name From Adeleke To Momodu” – Davido’s Babymama

He said, “Wizkid and I were the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it…Asake who was on my album.

“So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands.”

His statement has since sparked reactions on social media with some Burna Boy’s fans calling out Davido for placing the Grammy-award singer in the same bracket with emerging music artistes.

Watch video below: