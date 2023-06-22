Wizkid Set To Launch Jewellery Line

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has revealed his plans to launch a jewellery line.

Wizkid disclosed that his recently acquired multimillion naira diamond neckpiece is the first of six pieces his jewellery line would be making this year.

Wizkid also revealed that he designed the piece by himself, noting that it was the beginning of his jewellery line.

READ ALSO: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Becomes First African Song To Win iHeartRadio Titanium Award

The ‘Essence’ crooner revealed this while featuring on the latest episode of Afrobeats audiovisual podcast hosted by Shopsydoo Adesope.

He said, “This (the neckpiece) is actually the first piece that I designed myself. This is the first of six pieces that I’m making this year. And yeah, the start of my jewellery line. So, it’s about to be some exciting stuff going on.”

Watch video below: