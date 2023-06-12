Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Becomes First African Song To Win iHeartRadio Titanium Award

Multi-award-winning Nigerian artsites Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid and Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, have been honoured as the first African recipients of the iHeartRadio Titanium Award.

The award is coming barely three days after the duo’s nominations at this year’s BET Awards.

The iHeartRadio Titanium Award is given to artistes with records that have amassed over a billion spins across all of its stations in the United States.

Wikzid’s Essence, off of his 4th studio album, Made In Lagos, featuring Tems became the first African song to win this award.

Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, shared a video clip of the award via his Instastory recently

See post below: