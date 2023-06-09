“Workers Absent From Office For 15 Days Will Forfeit Salaries” – Bayelsa Govt Warns

The government of Bayelsa State has warned that teachers or health workers in the State who stay away from work up to 15 days in a month will forfeit their salaries for that month.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the State’s deputy governor, stated this on Thursday at a meeting with stakeholders of Sagbama Local Government Area at the government house in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to Daily Trust, Ewhrudjakpo also cautioned that any community leader who failed to report absentee workers to the appropriate authorities will equally be sanctioned.

Noting that the present administration was determined to change the narrative in the education and health sectors, he said investigations had revealed that there was hardly any public health facility or school across the State where no staff had been posted to.

Acknowledging the need to inject more manpower into the two sectors, he insisted that government employees must work to justify their monthly pay.