“You Can’t Declare Me Wanted” – Auxiliary Replies Police From Hideout

The dismissed chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS), in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, better known as Auxiliary has said the police cannot declare him wanted.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the Oyo State Police Command declared Auxiliary wanted during a press briefing on Friday.

This decision comes in the wake of a second raid on Lamidi’s hotel where the police discovered additional dangerous weapons on Thursday.

READ MORE: Police Declares Oyo Transport Leader, Auxiliary Wanted

Auxilliary made this known in a phone conversation with Fresh FM Ace broadcaster, Isaac Mayor brown on the programme tagged Political circuit, “PMS Review”,

Mukaila added that he is committed to peace, he said he would abide by whatever decision the governor takes on transport unions.

“When I’m not a fool, how could I have hidden or stockpiled those weapons at my residence?” he questioned.

Auxiliary also promised to abide by whatever decision Governor Seyi Makinde takes on transport unions in the state, describing himself as a peace-loving individual.

He went ahead to caution his followers and supporters against fomenting trouble or engaging in any act of violence in Ibadan and other parts of the state, saying he doesn’t approve of any act of violence.

Speaking about Governor Makinde and his ally, Otunba Seye Famojuro, Auxiliary spoke highly of both men, declaring them as his benefactors.

According to him, no person, no matter how highly influential he or she is, is bigger than the government.

Auxiliary further promised to comply and cooperate with the reform and integration of other driver unions into the PMS, stating that if the new reform doesn’t favour him, he is ready to accept the outcome.