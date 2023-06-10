‘You Can’t Even Look At Me If We Meet’, Kwankwaso Replies Ganduje

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has described former Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as his political son who dared not look at his eyes whenever they met.

The former Kano Governor made this known during an interview session with BBC Hausa on Saturday while reacting to the remarks of Ganduje who said he would have slapped him (Kwankwaso) at the Presidential Villa over the recent demolition of some buildings in the state.

READ MOVE: ‘I Could Have Slapped Kwankwaso’ — Embattled Ganduje Laments Gov Abba’s Demolition Of Properties

Speaking further, the NNPP chieftain said he met with President Bola Tinubu for about two hours over the land deals and other infractions of the Ganduje administration in the state.

He said: “I heard that he (Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused.

“These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet.

“He was in a confused state when he said that. These my political boys if they see me they lower their gaze.”

Kwankwaso added that President Tinubu was so “surprised with the revelations” when he briefed him on the true picture of what led to the present demolition.

He alleged that Ganduje had among others, allocated lands at the Kano Race Course to his friends and family members, a development that now made it hard for people who wanted to indulge in sporting activities and other exercises, to find a place.