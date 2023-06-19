“You’ll Live With The Shame Of Your Dishonesty” – Kenneth Okonkwo Slams INEC Chairman

Nollywood actor and prominent member of Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo has slammed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu for not living up to the promises he made before the elections.

The Labour Party chieftain shared a video of Yakubu promising that there would be a big screen TV behind him showing the election results on a state-by-state basis as a countermeasure to fake election results that might be projected by blogs.

Condemning the electoral body chairman for failing to keep his pledges, Okonkwo questioned where was the big TV screen he spoke about.

READ MORE: Tribunal Resumes Sitting As Obi Tenders INEC Forms

Speaking via Twitter, he wrote, “Prof Mahmood, please where was the big TV screen behind you showing the electronically transferred and transmitted presidential election results as promised by you when you were announcing your dubious presidential results? You will live with the shame of your dishonesty forever.

“Even when some party agents reminded you of this promise and the law, you harassed them, refused to do the right thing, and told them to go to court. God rules in the affairs of men and He will judge you.”

See video here: https://twitter.com/redcap_blondie/status/1670108450574008320