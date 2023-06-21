“You’re Lucky To See Burna Boy, Rema”- Bill Gates Shares Daughter’s Reaction To His Visit To Nigeria

Former world’s richest man, Bill Gates, expressed his youngest daughter Phoebe’s excitement about his visit to Nigeria and the possibility of meeting Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and Rema.

Bill Gates who arrived Nigeria on Monday and met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Villa, disclosed the conversation he had with his daughter, Phoebe when she heard, he was coming into the country.

Gates, in his opening address at an event in Lagos State on June 21, shared Phoebe’s enthusiasm and her interest in Nigerian music.

He said; “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema,’ so I had to look them up, because I’m so ‘hip’. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido and Wizkid perform. Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here. Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.”

Gates also humorously mentioned that he had to look up Burna Boy and Rema “because I’m so hip,” This remark elicited laughter from the audience, which consisted of young students and innovators.

“But I also remember the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform, and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place,” Gates added.