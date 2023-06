‘You’re Nigeria’s Invaluable Asset’ — Abbas Felicitates With Gbajabiamila At 61

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has felicitated the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday.

According to Abbas, Gbajabiamila has paid his dues as a patriotic Nigerian who served the nation at different levels when he was in the House of Representatives and ultimately became the Speaker in the 9th House.

He furthered that the immediate past Speaker is worthy of being celebrated as someone who made his mark and left a good legacy in the House of Representatives.

Speaker Abbas also noted with delight how Gbajabiamila used his leadership qualities as a legislator par excellence during his tenure as the Speaker.

Gbajabiamila, the Speaker said, remains an invaluable asset to Nigeria and Africa, noting that the Chief of Staff to the President has a lot to offer his fatherland in many years to come.

“I heartily rejoice with my predecessor and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday.

“I am glad that you are marking your 61st birthday as a fulfilled Nigerian whose service to fatherland has been commendable.

“I pray that the Almighty God would grant you more fruitful years and sound health now and always,” the Speaker said.