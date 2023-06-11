‘You’re Smart, Teach Me How To Return To Senate Without Contesting’ — Okorocha To Lawan

Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West, has asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan for lessons on how to return to the Senate without participating in its election.

Information Nigeria reports that Lawan will be part of the 10th senate after his attempt to be elected the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan and Okorocha contested the presidential primary election of the APC but were defeated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Imo state governor who said this during the valedictory session of the 9th senate on Saturday.

The Senate President’s participation in the primary meant he would not be able to contest the Yobe north senatorial ticket of the APC, according to the Electoral Act.

wondered how Lawan made it as he (Okorocha) is not returning to the senate.

“I did not contest for the senate this period. I only contested for the office of the president. You are a very smart politician. How you came back to the senate is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president, I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to do that,” he said.

Lawan in response said: “It was easy. I was there with you in the field and after our defeat, my constituents thought they needed me again. They asked for me to come back and it was a tortious journey because we had to go through the courts.

“I didn’t even appeal the judgement that did not give me the contest. The party and the stakeholders appealed on my behalf up to the supreme court, so there is nothing critical or remarkable. In fact, you have nothing to learn from it.”