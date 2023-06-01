‘You’re Wasting Time Of Court’ — Tribunal Slams Obi, LP For Lack Of Preparation

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were reprimanded by the Presidential Election Petition Court for their unpreparedness in the case filed against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory.

During the session on Thursday, a senior lawyer on the petitioners’ side, Emeka Okpoko, attempted to submit electoral documents as evidence, but they were not appropriately filed and scheduled according to court protocols.

The documents, however, were said to not have been properly filed and scheduled before the court.

However, the court stepped down the hearing for 10 minutes and asked the legal team to re-file the schedule of documents in line with the provisions of the pre-hearing report.

After the court reconvened, the petitioners’ legal team still seemed uncoordinated.

Haruna Tsammani, who led a five-member panel of the court, advised the petitioners to seek an adjournment to enable them properly arrange their documents.

“What we have done today is a waste of time. I think you underrated the kind of job you have to do,” one of the justices said.

Responding, Awa Kalu, another senior lawyer in the petitioners’ team, said they won’t be taking the adjournment suggested by the court, but will tender the 16 Local Government Areas.

“I took an adjournment yesterday and I would not like to do that today,” Kalu said.

Issues were later resolved and the petitioners tendered electoral documents (form EC8As) from six states.

The states include Rivers (15 LGAs), Benue (23 LGAs), Cross River (18 LGAs), Niger (21 LGAs), Osun (20 LGAs) and Ekiti (16 LGAs).