Yvonne Jegede Slams Blogger Over Post On Alleged Marriage To Regina Daniel’s Husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has reacted to a report making the rounds online, over alleged ‘secret marriage’ with Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, the husband of her colleague, Regina Daniels.

In the video shared on the thespian’s Instagram page, the blogger alleged Yvonne deleted all photos from her page after the wedding to Ned Nwoko and also underwent Brizillian Butt Surgery.

Reacting to the allegations, Yvonne Jegede, questioned the audacity of the blogger in peddling falsehoods about her and also involving her son.

She further warned people against believing everything they see or read online.

She wrote: “When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet.

“Often times, they heard it from an idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post. How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie so confidently?

“How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs? This funny post is evil and false in every intent.

“I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything??? 🤷🏽‍♀️

“The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap”

Watch video below: