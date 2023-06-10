Zamfara Govt Recovers 40 Vehicles From Ex-Gov Matawale’s Residence

Governor Dauda Lawal’s led government of Zamfara State has disclosed that over forty vehicles belonging to the government were recovered from the state’s former governor, Bello Matawalle.

Recall that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS), stormed Matawalle’s residence on Friday morning.

The revelation was made in a statement on Friday, signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Zamfara Governor, Suleiman Idris.

The state government noted that the operatives had obtained a court order and search warrant contrary to reports circulating on the internet.

The statement read partly: “The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Mohammaed Matawalle.

“In the early hours of Friday, The Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded.

“The Police acted on a court order and a search warrant was obtained for the operation. Recall that the Zamfara State Government communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and eight SUVs.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belongs to the people. Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara”.

The state government called for calm assuring residents that the recovery was a part of its critical mission to recuperate all proceeds of crime and public assets.

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state,” the statement read.