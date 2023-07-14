14 Die, 9 Injured In Lagos-Badagry Expressway Auto Crash (Photos)

No fewer than 14 persons, including a four-month-old baby, have reportedly died in an auto accident along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Mr. Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, said that nine other persons sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at Agemowo axis of the road, around 7. 31 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He said a commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, was involved in a collision with a granite truck with registration number AKM 926YQ coming from Badagry.

“The accident occured around 7.31.a.m. when it was raining heavily along Lagos-Badagry Expressway. My men got to the scene of the accident at about 7.41.a.m. and took the injured to General Hospital Badagry, while the d£ad were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital,” he explained.

“Out of the 14 casualties, eight of them are male passengers, five female and one four-month-old female child. The accident was caused by speeding by the two vehicles while it was raining heavily,” he said.

The commander said that the driver of the truck was not affected.

An eyewitnesses, Mrs. Theresa Avoseh, said the people involved in the accident were returning home after celebrating with their relations at Makoko, in Lagos.

“The bus, loaded around 5.30.a.m., was going to Seme with people who went to celebrate with their relatives,” she told NAN, adding that the accident occurred while it was raining heavily.

See photos below: