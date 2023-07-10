“200% Fees Hike Will Lead To Students Drop Out” – NAAT Tells FG

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has expressed worry that the increase in fees and charges now being imposed by universities authorities in the country may force many students to drop out of school.

NAAT also kicked against the dissolution of Universities Governing Boards and asked the Federal Government to reinstate the dissolved boards.

These among others were contained in a statement issued by the NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, at the end of its 52nd National Executive Council meeting, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Tokunbo Vehicle Sales Reportedly Drop By 70%, Buyers Opt For Nigerian-Used Cars

Expressing dissatisfaction over the recent increment in tuition fees in tertiary institutions, the association said: “NAAT is worried and concerned too with the recent development regarding the increase in fees and charges in our Federal Institutions, particularly Universities.

“This development may compel many of our students to drop out of school, occasioned by the current economic hardship facing parents and lack of adequate resources to meet up with economic demands.

“We are aware that over 200% increase in fees and charges are now being imposed by Universities authorities. NAAT, therefore, appeals to the government to consider the plight of the poor and rescind the decision by returning to the status quo until the loan issue is properly addressed.”

The association also said that the dissolution of the governing boards of universities was a setback for the growth and development of Nigeria’s Tertiary Education.

The union argued that the dissolution would cripple the activities of the country’s tertiary institutions, especially in the areas of promotion, motivation, welfare, contracts, and project documentation as well as laboratory facilities for practical and research.