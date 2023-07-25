2023 Polls: ‘We Didn’t Receive Direct Funding From International Partners’ – INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that the impression that the election umpire received funds from international development partners is a wrong one.

Yakubu disclosed this on Monday, at the Commission’s meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the review of the 2023 general election.

Recall that, Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, claimed that Federal Government received €39 million for the election.

“FG got 39 million Euros from EU as funding for 2023 election. EU report says the election was rigged and FG is calling EU meddlesome interloper after collecting 39m euros.

“You know you rigged. We won’t beat you. We are in court. Just agree. There is honour even among robbers,” he had said.

Reacting, the Chairman however said international partners did not directly contribute to the election.

“Rather, their support was totally indirect through civil society organisations and implementing partners working on elections.

“Indeed, it has been a longstanding policy of the present commission not to receive direct funding and cash transfers from sources other than the federal government of Nigeria.

“We hope that we shall continue to have this type of productive partnership with civil society and development partners in the future.

“It is in furtherance of this partnership that the commission accredits observers because the feedback we receive, and their actionable recommendations have been very helpful to the electoral process.

“For the 2023 general election, the commission received 538 requests (504 domestic and 34 foreign) for accreditation as observers,” he said.

“After a thorough evaluation of the requests, only 228 groups (190 domestic and 38 foreign) met the requirements for accreditation.

“However, so far, only 67 observer groups (62 domestic and five foreign) have submitted their reports which represents just about 30% of the accredited groups for the election.

“We urge all accredited observer groups that are yet to submit their reports to do so in earnest,” Yakubu added.