2023 WWC: Super Falcons Come From Behind To Defeat Co-Hosts Australia

Nigeria Super Falcons came from behind to beat Australia and leave the co-hosts facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that it is the nine-time African champions’ first win against Australia at the women’s World Cup in their second meeting.

Also, it is Africa’s first win at this year’s tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord’s pass.

But Nigeria equalised soon afterwards with Uchenna Kanu’s calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale’s header made it 2-1.

Barcelona Women’s Asisat Oshoala scored after a mix-up between Australia’s Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and Nigeria held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.

The 3-2 win means that the Super Falcons are now topping Group B with 4 points in two games, thanks to superior goals difference from second-placed Canada.

The Super Falcons need a win against the Bottom-placed Republic of Ireland on July 31 to guarantee their place in the second round.

Australia face Canada in Melbourne and would need a victory to secure a place in the knockout stages.