’70 Million Sign Ups On Threads Way Beyond Our Expectations’ – Zuckerberg

Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed delight at the success of his newest social application addition, Threads.

According to Zuckerberg, the Twitter-like app, which was launched only 48 hours ago, has attracted 70 million users worldwide.

Taking to the new application to share the good news with users, he said the number of people who have signed up thus far is not only impressive but has also exceeded Meta’s expectations.

“70 million sign-ups on Threads as of this morning. Way beyond our expectations,” he wrote.

The Meta boss also assured app users of ongoing improvements that will make the application user-friendly.

Information Nigeria reports that since its inception, it has seen widespread adoption from people all over the world.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently announced his arrival on the app, joining other notable political figures and celebrities such as Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, MrMacaroni, Woli Arole, Linda Ikeji, and a host of others.

The app, which allows Instagram users to create Threads accounts using their existing Instagram usernames, is now available in over 100 countries and allows users to share messages of up to 500 characters.

Recall that Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads.

It was gathered that the allegations centre on trade secrets shared by ex-Twitter employees hired by Meta, but also hints that Meta may have been scraping Twitter’s data in violation of the terms of service.

Confirming reports of an impending lawsuit, Twitter owner, Elon Musk wrote on his social media page: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.