“Abortion Isn’t Murder” – BBTitans’ Khosi

Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality show winner, Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi, has said she does not see abortion as murder even though it involves the termination of life.

According to her, she is “pro-life”, but she respects people’s decisions.

She said she is never the one to judge anyone.

The 25-year-old South African stated this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of ‘Doyin’s Corner’ audiovisual podcast hosted by ex-Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola David.

The host asked: “Do you think abortion is murder? Because there are people that said it’s killing of a child; that’s a life. There are also people that argued, it’s not a life yet. So, do you think it’s murder?”

Khosi replied: “Honestly, I don’t want to be technical. But I wouldn’t say murder but it is definitely killing a life.”

The reality star added that she wouldn’t call an abortionist a murderer.