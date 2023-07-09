“Account For The Billions Donated To Your Foundation In 2019” – Daniel Regha Drags DJ Cuppy

Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha has asked famous Nigerian disc jockey and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy to account for billions of naira donated to her foundation.

Regha questioned Cuppy in reaction to a photo she shared on Twitter.

Sharing the picture of herself in a new dress, Cuppy tweeted: “You didn’t sneeze but I blessed your timeline.”

READ ALSO: ‘Having Money Helps, Don’t Let Anyone Lie To You’ – DJ Cuppy

In response, Daniel Regha took to the comments section to query Cuppy for her alleged inability to account for the billions of Naira donated to her foundation in 2019.

“Cuppy, you are yet to account for the billions donated to the Cuppy Foundation since 2019. Also, keep in mind that the pledge you made to assist students hasn’t been fulfilled.

“People might have overlooked it, but the public hasn’t forgotten. Do the needful. Nice outfit by the way,” he wrote.