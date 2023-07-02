Akwa Ibom Police Nab Man With Human Skull

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a man with a human skull, along with five other persons suspected to be cult members.

According to the police, the skull-holding man, Edu Udeme Ime, an indigene of Mbak Etoi Village in Uyo, was arrested at Urua Ekpa junction by its Quick Response Squad arm.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, in a press release at the weekend, said that although Ime couldn’t explain why he had a human skull with him, he mentioned the name of the ring leader of the gang, who is suspected to be a ritualist.

“On 15/05/2023, at 8:05 pm, one Edu Udeme Ime of Mbak Etoi Village, Uyo was arrested at Urua Ekpa junction by the Command’s Quick Response Squad for being in possession of a human skull.

“Suspect could not give any reasonable explanation as to why he was in possession of the human skull but named their ring leader who is a suspected ritualist,” he stated.

The PPRO also revealed that five persons suspected to be involved in rival cultist clash along Nwaniba road that resulted in the deaths of some persons in May, have been arrested.

The five persons include; Clement Sunday Udofia a.k.a Ikang Inwang, the native doctor who prepares charms for the cultists; Kemfon Inyang Imeh a.k.a Laptop; Horgan Edem Obongedem a.k.a Eburutu; Brown Uduak Emmanuel a.k.a Spunky and Godwin Effiong Okon a.k.a Buy and Buy.

“On 13/6/2023 at 10:30 am, five additional suspected cultists involved in the Nwaniba brutal cult clash which led to the loss of lives in the month of May were arrested after a painstaking investigation,” he said.

Macdon added that all the suspects will be charged in court at the completion of the investigation, saying the Command is determined to flush out criminal elements from the State.