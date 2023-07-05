Amotekun, Immigration Operatives Clash In Osun

There was tension in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Wednesday when operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun engaged in a fight with men of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The clash, which witnessed sporadic shooting, started with an operative of Amotekun and NIS having a confrontation around 10:45am in front of the Osun Government House Annex, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

The operatives shot into the air to scare themselves, making residents scamper to safety as business owners around that area closed their shops over fear of the gun duel.

Patrol vans of operatives of NIS and Amotekun were sighted inside the premises of Government House annex.

According to reports, the leadership of the two agencies later held a meeting to resolve the issue.

The cause of the clash was still not known as at time of filing this report.