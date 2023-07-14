Anambra Will Not Obey Sit-At-Home Orders – Soludo Tells IPOB

The Anambra state Governor, Charles Soludo has vowed that his state and its residents will not obey any illegal sit-at-home orders enforced by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Governor Soludo made this known following the state government’s directive that, henceforth, residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was necessitated by a recent order to sit at home given by Simon Ekpa.

The state government urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

The statement read, “Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and, by extension, the entire South East.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law.

“Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order. Our markets, schools, businesses, and other social activities will remain open.

“Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear, or lawlessness.”

The sit-at-home order by IPOB has forced many schools and business owners to stay indoor.

The IPOB claimed that they will continue to enforce the order until Nnamdi Kanu, their leader is released from Federal Government’s detention.