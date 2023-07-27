APC North-West Chairmen Endorse Ganduje As National Chair

North-West State chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from seven States have endorsed former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State to be the Party’s next National Chairman.

According to them, the decision to support Ganduje, was based on his contributions to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

The leaders also expressed their continued appreciation to President Tinubu for the special recognition he has always accorded the zone.

Their decision was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna following their meeting on Wednesday.

“This decision followed the immense contributions made to the party by the two term governor of the second most populous state in the nation, Kano, especially at the 2023 general election which saw the emergence of our most enviable President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as President.

“It is on record that Dr Ganduje sojourned the whole country making contacts and convincing Nigerians on what Nigeria and Nigerians stand to benefit should Tinubu emerge as president.

“We as leaders of the ruling party in our respective states have also gone through every step of good reasons and came to the conclusion and conviction that based on qualification, wealth of experience, maturity, steadfastness, commitment and resilience, Ganduje is the best person for the exalted office of chairman of the party, not only from the zone but in the country.

“Our continued appreciation will be undaunted to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the special recognition he has always accorded the zone, the people and the party at all times.

“The North West zone will on its always be with the president as he marches towards making Nigeria greater,” the statement read.